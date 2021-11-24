I-110 Southbound closed due to diesel spill

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - I-110 Southbound is closed, just south of the Evangeline Street exit after an 18-wheeler spilled diesel on the highway Wednesday morning.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

I-110 South remains closed past Evangeline Street due to the accident. Traffic is being divert off at Evangeline Street. Congestion has reached Airline Hwy. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) November 24, 2021

According to officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, an 18-wheeler and another car were involved in an accident around 10:30 a.m. Nov. 24.

The accident is what caused the failure of the 18-wheeler’s fuel tanks, officials have confirmed.

Baton Rouge Fire Department Hazardous Materials crews are on scene.

Officials say there is no danger to the public, but the highway is shut down until the spill can be cleaned up.

