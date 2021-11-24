I-110 South now open after diesel spill

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - I-110 Southbound just south of the Evangeline Street exit is now open after an 18-wheeler spilled diesel on the highway Wednesday morning, causing it to shut down.

All lanes are open on I-110 South at Evangeline Street. Congestion has reached Harding Blvd. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) November 24, 2021

According to officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, an 18-wheeler and another car were involved in an accident around 10:30 a.m. Nov. 24.

The accident is what caused the failure of the 18-wheeler’s fuel tanks, officials said.

Baton Rouge Fire Department Hazardous Materials crews were called to the scene.

Officials say there was no danger to the public but the highway was shut down until the spill could be cleaned up.

