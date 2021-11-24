How local businesses are getting ready for Thanksgiving

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At Tony’s Seafood, people have been coming for years to get their Thanksgiving feasts.

“I’m coming to pick up a turkey and some dressing,” Edward Butler said, “The turkeys taste good, and you don’t have to worry about them when you get them they’re already cooked and everything so they’re good.”

Tony’s takes the raw turkeys, injects them with flavoring, and deep-fry them for customers.

“We get our raw turkeys in, we actually inject our raw turkeys, then we deep fry them, cool them down for the process, they actually go out cold so everybody who takes them home will reheat them tomorrow for thanksgiving dinner,” Darren Pizzolato owner of Tony’s Seafood said, “We expect this it’s pretty much the same every year we will go through about 2,100 turkeys this year- it’s all preordered- and between 13 and 14 hundred actually go out today.”

Pizzolato said despite shortages, they’ve had plenty of turkeys to go around.

But the prices are up.

“Turkeys are up about 20 cents a pound this year which averages about three to five dollars per bird, like everything else that’s going up right now, everything is kind of high, turkeys across, I think a fried turkey is up anywhere from seven to ten dollars across the board,” Pizzolato.

If you are buying your own raw turkey and deep-frying it Pizzolato has some advice.

“The safest way to fry a turkey-- it is an open flame so you do have to be careful, and just watch your grease, keep your grease level low you don’t want grease coming out of the pot is the main thing,” he said.

He also said to make sure it’s completely thawed out before you deep fry.

If you still need to head out to the store again be patient because there may be crowds.

At Calandro’s Supermarket, people are stopping by to get last-minute items.

“I would say there was a lot of concern there might be shortages and different things but it didn’t really materialize not at least with the Thanksgiving stuff, there are still a few things here and there that you can’t find but across the board on your standard Thanksgiving fair we have plenty,” Blaise Calandro said.

Some customers we spoke to did say they noticed it was more crowded than normal on a weekday.

“For a weekday this is much busier, I come on the weekday quite often and it’s busier than usual but not too bad at all,” Mary Elizabeth Christian said.

