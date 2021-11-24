Ask the Expert
Homicide investigation underway after body found on N 24th Street, police say

WAFB file photo
WAFB file photo
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they have launched a homicide investigation after a body was found on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Police say officers responded to the 500 block of N 24th Street at 9:05 a.m. to the report of a deceased male.

Authorities then contacted the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office.

Police say they will release more details at a later date.

