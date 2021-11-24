Homicide investigation underway after body found on N 24th Street, police say
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they have launched a homicide investigation after a body was found on Wednesday, Nov. 24.
Police say officers responded to the 500 block of N 24th Street at 9:05 a.m. to the report of a deceased male.
Authorities then contacted the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office.
Police say they will release more details at a later date.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.