FORECAST: Dodging dinner raindrops Thanksgiving Day

By Jeff Morrow
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A warming trend will take place until our next cold front arrives Thanksgiving evening. Temperatures will remain mild Wednesday through Thanksgiving afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase Wednesday, but we will remain dry.

Pinpoint Forecast for Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2021.
Pinpoint Forecast for Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2021.

A large portion of Thanksgiving day will stay dry. The front will approach during the afternoon hours bringing a line of light to moderate rain. A rumble or two of thunder can’t be totally ruled out, but severe weather is not expected. Rain will push through the area late afternoon into the evening. If you’ll be travelling around dinner time, expect wet slick streets and a need for an umbrella. Rain amounts will average between 0.25-0.50″ with locally higher amounts near 1″. The rain will exit by late evening and it will trend dry for Black Friday shoppers.

Thanksgiving Day Forecast - Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021
Thanksgiving Day Forecast - Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021
Radar for Thanksgiving Day - Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021
Radar for Thanksgiving Day - Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021

Bargain hunters will want a jacket as temperatures take a drop on the backside of the cold front. Morning starts will be chilly to end the week. Highs on Friday don’t look to get out of the 50°s.

The weekend will be decent. Saturday stays dry and cool for LSU’s last home game and the Bayou Classic down in New Orleans. A mid level disturbance is expected to brush past the local area late Saturday into early Sunday. A few light showers appear possible.

The next work/school week will be highlighted by mainly dry conditions and near normal temperatures as we move from November into December.

10 Day Forecast through Friday, Dec. 3, 2021
10 Day Forecast through Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

