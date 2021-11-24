EBR metro council seeks replacement for seat in District 5

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Councilwoman Erika Greene (D) recently came out on top in her race for a spot as a judge on the East Baton Rouge Parish Family Court. Now that she’s leaving the council, it’s up to the rest of the members to fill that spot. The seat for District 5 on the Baton Rouge Metro Council will soon be open. But before the council can appoint a new member to the board, a few things need to happen.

“What will happen is once I issue a resignation letter, then there will be an opportunity for the remaining council members to appoint a council member to replace me in District 5,” said Erika Greene.

As someone who has experience with each of the current members, Erika Greene has faith her former colleagues will pick the right person to fill the empty spot.

“I’m confident that the council members will do what’s best for our district. I’m precluded from supporting any person because of the judicial canons but I am confident in the process,” Greene continued.

Once an official announcement for the opening has been made those interested in the job will need to send in applications to the council administrator.

Then, through a special council meeting, the current members can make a decision.

“Myself and councilman Lamont Cole were both appointed back in 2016. So, I mean, it’s not uncommon for people to go into another official capacity, elected capacity and leave a vacancy,” Greene explained.

If the other members cannot come to an agreement on who they would like to appoint. It will then be up to the governor to step in and appoint someone himself.

“I think what our community wants more than anything is someone invested in the community, community-oriented, someone, that will continue the projects we started. And someone that will advocate for District 5. And we’re always looking to increase economic development so someone who has connection to the business community as well,” said Greene.

The deadline for Greene to submit her letter of resignation is December 29th. Once she does that, her election will officially be called, and that application process can begin.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.