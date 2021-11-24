Cold front to deliver Thanksgiving rain

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a chilly start this morning, we’ll enjoy a somewhat milder afternoon today as highs climb into the low to mid 70s under a mix of sun and clouds.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 24 (WAFB)

No rain is expected locally for those of you hitting the roads for Thanksgiving travel or getting any grocery shopping done before tomorrow’s holiday. Unfortunately, rain is expected to impact at least part of our Thanksgiving Day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 24 (WAFB)

It starts out dry and should stay dry into at least early afternoon as we await our next cold front approaching from the west. Morning temps will be noticeably warmer, starting out in the mid 50s and climbing into the mid 70s by early afternoon. But rains will quickly move in from the west by mid to late afternoon as the front approaches.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 24 (WAFB)

No severe weather is expected at this point, but it looks like the second half of Thanksgiving will be soggy for most. Rain amounts of 0.25″-0.50″ will be common, with locally higher totals possible.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 24 (WAFB)

Any rain should exit late Thursday night, setting the stage for a breezy, cool, and drier Black Friday. Shoppers will definitely want jackets if heading out on Friday, with a morning start in the mid 40s and highs only expected to reach the upper 50s under a sun/cloud mix.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 24 (WAFB)

The weekend looks to stay cool and mainly dry, although isolated showers can’t be ruled out late Saturday night into early Sunday morning with a quick-moving disturbance. But rain is unlikely to impact events like high school football playoff games, the Bayou Classic in New Orleans, or LSU’s final game of the regular season in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 24 (WAFB)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 24 (WAFB)

Generally quiet weather is expected for much of next week, with temperatures slowly moderating with time.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 24 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.