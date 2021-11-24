Alexandria man arrested after 4-month-old hospitalized for severe head trauma

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - An Alexandria man has been arrested after a 4-month-old was brought to a local hospital by ambulance for severe trauma to the baby’s head on Tuesday morning.

The infant’s father, Kendrick Williams, 22, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with one count of attempted second degree murder.

The baby was later flown by helicopter to a medical center specializing in child trauma. At the time of this release the infant was reported to be in critical condition.

Alexandria Police Detectives are conducting an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 APD. All rights reserved.