Several dead after wreck on Airline Highway

GRAMERCY, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police say several people are dead in the crash on Airline Highway just south of Interstate 10 in Ascension Parish.

Airline Highway is closed at the scene of the accident which occurred around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

At 5:50 p.m., LSP spokesman Trooper Taylor Scrantz said the agency was still assessing the number of dead and injured.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

