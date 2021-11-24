16-year-old accused of shooting 2 men, killing 1 on Linwood Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say a 16-year-old is facing murder charges after allegedly fatally shooting a man and injuring another on Monday, Nov. 23.

Authorities say Kendrick Gibson, 29, and another man got into a fight with the 16-year-old suspect around 9:39 p.m. in the 2700 block of Linwood Street.

The 16-year-old suspect allegedly shot the two men during the fight, police say.

Investigators say they arrested the 16-year-old suspect and booked him into the juvenile detention center on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, obstruction of justice, and illegal use of a weapon.

The case remains under investigation.

