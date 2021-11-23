Ask the Expert
Sunny and nice today, showers possible Thanksgiving

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:40 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In the wake of a cold front, we’re starting out the day on the cold side with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Forecast for Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021
Forecast for Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021(WAFB)

Under abundant sunshine, highs will warm into the mid 60s this afternoon. Expect dry conditions for the next 48 hours, with a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday, highs in the low to mid 70s.

Thanksgiving Day Forecast
Thanksgiving Day Forecast(WAFB)

The next chance of rain will be on Thanksgiving afternoon as the next cold front comes to town. Our rain chances will be around 30% to 40% from Thursday late through the early morning on Black Friday.

Hi-Res Euro Model for Thanksgiving Day - Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021
Hi-Res Euro Model for Thanksgiving Day - Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021(WAFB)
Hi-Res Euro Model for Thanksgiving night - Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021
Hi-Res Euro Model for Thanksgiving night - Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021(WAFB)

Black Friday will be much cooler with highs only near 60, so if you’re heading out to the stores, you’ll need the jacket. As of now, the weekend looks mainly dry, with a very small chance of a shower late Sunday.

Stay warm and stay tuned.

First Alert 10 Day Forecast through Dec. 2, 2021
First Alert 10 Day Forecast through Dec. 2, 2021(WAFB)

