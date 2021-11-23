Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The following is a list of stores that will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 23 (NOTE: This list does NOT include every store that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day):
- Banana Republic
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Best Buy
- BJ’s
- Costco
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- DSW
- Foot Locker
- Gap
- Home Depot
- JCPenny
- Kohl’s
- Lowe’s
- Macy’s
- Office Depot
- Office Max
- Old Navy
- Pet Supplies Plus
- Petco
- Petsmart
- REI
- Target
- Ulta
- Walmart
