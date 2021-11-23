Ask the Expert
Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day

Generic "Sorry, we're closed" sign.(Pexels.com)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The following is a list of stores that will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 23 (NOTE: This list does NOT include every store that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day):

  • Banana Republic
  • Bed Bath & Beyond
  • Best Buy
  • BJ’s
  • Costco
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods
  • DSW
  • Foot Locker
  • Gap
  • Home Depot
  • JCPenny
  • Kohl’s
  • Lowe’s
  • Macy’s
  • Office Depot
  • Office Max
  • Old Navy
  • Pet Supplies Plus
  • Petco
  • Petsmart
  • REI
  • Target
  • Ulta
  • Walmart

RELATED: Target to keep stores closed on Thanksgiving for good

