Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The following is a list of stores that will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 23 (NOTE: This list does NOT include every store that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day):

Banana Republic

Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Buy

BJ’s

Costco

Dick’s Sporting Goods

DSW

Foot Locker

Gap

Home Depot

JCPenny

Kohl’s

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Office Depot

Office Max

Old Navy

Pet Supplies Plus

Petco

Petsmart

REI

Target

Ulta

Walmart

