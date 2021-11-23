Ask the Expert
More drunk driving crashes occur around the holidays

MADD is encouraging people planning to drink for the holidays not to drive.
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As the holidays approach, Paula Zachary is like many people, getting ready to see her family. Except she won’t be able to spend it with her son Brandon, because he died in a drunk driving crash 14 years ago.

“It’s hard because I can’t even call him,” Zachary said.

Brandon was 19-years-old when he got behind the wheel after he had too much to drink.

“It can happen to anyone, it doesn’t matter if you’re driving impaired and hit and kill someone else, it can happen to you,” Zachary said.

“Particularly they’re on the road with so many people myself included all the time and I don’t want to see a crash and I don’t want to be in a crash because it’s not just the people in the crash that are affected- it’s the families, it’s the friends, it’s the person you work with, it could even be a dog or a cat because we’re left to pick up the piece whether someone’s been injured or killed and it’s a very difficult process,” Zachary said.

Many people are anticipating seeing old family and friends this week, Sunny House said it’s important to make a plan ahead of time.

“We strongly encourage making a planned way prior to your event, whatever you’re going to do, we’re a festive state, it’s our culture to have a good time if you’re of age to do that go ahead and have a good time but put a plan in place,” House said.

House said to make sure you have extra money set aside for a taxi, Uber, or Lyft- or have a designated driver.

MADD has victim resources, which you can find here.

