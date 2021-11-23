Meals, food giveaways in the Baton Rouge area ahead of Thanksgiving
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:08 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several organizations are hosting food giveaways or a luncheon in the Baton Rouge area on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
YMCA Food Box Giveaway - Baton Rouge
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Location: A.C. Lewis YMCA, 350 S. Foster Drive
- What: 200 boxes of food will be given away at the A.C. Lewis YMCA on a first-come, first-serve basis
Thanksgiving Luncheon for Elderly, Disabled - White Castle
- Time: 11:30 a.m.
- Location: White Castle Community Center, 32725 Bowie St. White Castle, LA 70788
- What: No invitation or letter needed to attend. White Castle Mayor John Morris III says the town’s Thanksgiving Luncheon is open to elderly and disabled residents.
Mayor Pro Tempore Lamont Cole’s Turkey Giveaway - Baton Rouge
- Time: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Location: MLK Center, 400 Gus Young Ave.
- What: Turkeys will be given away (while supplies last) on a first-come, first-serve basis. Also, residents can receive the COVID-19 vaccine and flu shots. An insurance card is required for vaccinations.
