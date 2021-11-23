VIDEO: Man pretending to need wheelchair burglarizing cars in La.

Ask the Expert
By Matthew Segura and Jasmine Anderson
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A man using a wheelchair and appearing to pretend to be disabled burglarized cars in a northeast Louisiana neighborhood, authorities say.

According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the burglaries happened on Preston Loop Drive near the Monroe area on Nov. 21, 2021.

The sheriff’s office says their person of interest can be seen in this attached photo. Although he is in a wheelchair, they say, he is not handicapped as he was seen walking and running from different vehicles while committing the burglaries.

Anyone with any information as to the identity of the person pictured or of the vehicle burglaries is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.

