LSU dominates Belmont, 83-53

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the first time since the 1946-47 season, LSU has held its first five opponents under 60 points, with the latest defensive prowess coming in a win over Belmont in the PMAC on Monday, Nov. 22.

The Tigers (5-0) dominated the Bruins (3-2), 83-53.

Tari Eason led the way with 17 points (8-of-12), seven rebounds, and three steals. Xavier Pinson added a season-high 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting with two 3-pointers. Brandon Murray chipped in 13 points and was 3-of-3 from behind the arc. Efton Reid had 12 points to go along with season-highs on rebounds (9) and blocks (3).

LSU shot a season-high 54.2 percent from the field (32-of-59) and 86.7 percent from the free throw line (13-of-15), while holding Belmont to 32.3 percent from the field. The Tigers forced 16 turnovers that they converted into 21 points.

LSU will next head to Niceville, Fla. to play in the Emerald Classic on Nov. 26 and Nov. 27.

Click here to report a typo.

