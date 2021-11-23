Louisiana health officials recommend adults get COVID-19 boosters

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many of you may have been counting back the months since you last got your COVID-19 vaccine.

State health officials said a lot has happened in the last week, including booster shots being available and recommended for anyone 18 or above who has already been vaccinated.

Ochsner and the Louisiana Department of Health said supplies are not the problem right now and are continuing to meet the demand.

With an eye to the holiday season, they want all families to protect themselves and that’s why they said it’s so important for those who are eligible to get a booster shot.

If you got the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna at least six months ago or more, you are eligible and recommended to get the booster.

If you got Johnson and Johnson, and you are over 18 and got it at least two months ago, health officials said you are also eligible.

“We continue to receive supplies on a regular basis so far we have seen any significant shortages of vaccinations and/or booster,” said Dr. Aldo Russo, Regional Medical Director Ochsner Baton Rouge. “We definitely continue to meet the demand that the public requires.”

“There’s plenty supply right now any vaccine provider that gives out the initial series can also give a booster,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter with the Louisiana Department of Health.

Dr. Kanter said the vaccine remains effective but it does ween over time.

He said when you’re six or seven months out from the Pfizer of Moderna series, your protection is still good, but it’s less than what it was when you first got it.

