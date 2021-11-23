How to protect vulnerable family members from COVID this holiday season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We have a lot to be thankful for this year including something most of us have in common which is getting to spend the holiday with our loved ones.

As many of us get to do this, it’s important to keep our relatives safe.

In years past, holiday planning revolved around deciding who was going to host and what food to bring.

This year health officials say that list should also include making a plan for a safe holiday gathering.

The Louisiana Department of Health and Ochsner Baton Rouge said each family needs to sit down and do a risk analysis. Officials said to think about your vulnerabilities and how much of a risk you are willing to take on.

“Louisiana is much much better than other states in terms of how much COVID is out there because we already had a Delta surge we came down from and other states are experiencing their Delta surge, so if you’re traveling outside of the state or if you are welcoming and guests from outside of the state or coming into town that risk will be transferred to you,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter with LDH.

He said to take stock of who is in your family and who is not yet vaccinated. Is there anyone who has a serious medical health condition?

If you have one, he said to take more precautions like having your celebration outside, asking people to mask when they are not eating, and to distance as much as possible.

Kanter said you can also ask people to take a COVID test the night before or the morning of.

