As hearts break, former Saints punter Thomas Morstead signs with Atlanta

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This season is shaping up to be a rough one for New Orleans Saints fans.

The latest hit? Former Saints punter Thomas Morstead has signed with NFC rival Atlanta Falcons, per an announcement on social media.

I’m so grateful for the opportunity to continue my playing career. Thank you Atlanta Falcons I’ll give you everything I have!

I acknowledge that this will pain many of my biggest supporters. All I can say is my love for New Orleans is as strong as ever. #WhoDatForLife pic.twitter.com/uCEDSmYOO3 — Thomas Morstead (@thomasmorstead) November 23, 2021

Prior, Morstead spent part of the season with the New York Jets filling in open vacancies due to injury. Atlanta will be his second stop this season after being released by New York.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.