Gov. Edwards and Mayor Hunter announce housing program for Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Governor John Bel Edwards and Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter held a news conference Monday afternoon in Baton Rouge to announce a new housing program for low to moderate-income residents who are having a hard time recovering from the recent disasters.

An $11.3 million housing program will soon be available for Lake Charles residents whose homes are still damaged and in need of repair.

“I know that the people of Lake Charles have endured one disaster after another; I know that they’re tired,” Edwards said.

Edwards and Hunter agree the $11.3 million is only a fraction of the money needed, but both consider this a step in the right direction.

“Housing is a very complicated issue; however, this is going to help,” Hunter said.

The money will be dispersed in an effort to help those who do not have adequate ways to repair their homes, and it should help those who are still living in damaged structures.

“Speaking of all these storms, you know, they come and go in a matter of hours, but the recovery process continues for a long time,” Edwards said.

“It’s going to help those who need it the most,” Hunter said. “We’re going to start out with low to moderate-income individuals, and that is our goal - those who are underinsured or uninsured.”

The funding is intended to fill the gaps not covered by FEMA or insurance.

“In many instances, those FEMA awards were not enough to really reestablish themselves in healthy sustainable housing,” Hunter said.

Hunter says there will be a maximum amount of $50,000 dollars that homeowners can apply for.

As far as how people will access the money, Hunter says that an announcement will be made soon.

