Baton Rouge General makes mask-wearing optional for those who are fully vaccinated

Baton Rouge General changes mask policy.
Baton Rouge General changes mask policy.(unsplash.com)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge General Medical Center is changing its rules on wearing masks at its facilities.

The hospital will no longer require patients, staff, and visitors to wear face coverings as long as those people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We did update our masking policy based on the LDH release and termination of face-covering/mask requirements for healthcare facilities,” said a spokeswoman for BRG. “Masks are no longer required in our facilities if you are fully vaccinated.”

The change was announced as the number of COVID-19 patients statewide continues to go down.

Hospitals in Louisiana had 194 patients in their facilities on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

