After 63 years with school system, secretary announces retirement

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - A longstanding fixture in the West Baton Rouge Parish School System is retiring after decades on the job.

Diane Hebert is stepping away after 63 years. She served as the secretary for the West Baton Rouge Parish School System.

She is originally from Port Allen and graduated from Port Allen High in 1955.

“Anytime somebody invests 63 years of their life into one organization, you don’t see that anymore,” said Superintendent Wes Watts. “That’s a lot of dedication and a lot of investment in the West Baton Rouge Parish School System. I think she’s an icon in West Baton Rouge Parish.”

Hebert’s retirement party is on December 15 before the school board meeting.

