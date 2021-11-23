Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

After 63 years with school system, secretary announces retirement

Diane Hebert
Diane Hebert(Family)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - A longstanding fixture in the West Baton Rouge Parish School System is retiring after decades on the job.

Diane Hebert is stepping away after 63 years. She served as the secretary for the West Baton Rouge Parish School System.

She is originally from Port Allen and graduated from Port Allen High in 1955.

“Anytime somebody invests 63 years of their life into one organization, you don’t see that anymore,” said Superintendent Wes Watts. “That’s a lot of dedication and a lot of investment in the West Baton Rouge Parish School System. I think she’s an icon in West Baton Rouge Parish.”

Hebert’s retirement party is on December 15 before the school board meeting.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Two people are dead after a shooting at an apartment complex on Longridge Avenue on Oct. 24,...
2 dead after shooting at apartment complex
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges

Latest News

Increasing communication between parents and schools
Increasing communication between parents and schools
Southern University announces COVID vaccination policy for students
Southern University announces COVID vaccination policy, deadlines for exemptions
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office now says that they have determined that a subject...
Surveillance video shows man never had gun on campus of Hammond school, Tangipahoa sheriff says
'Prayer rally' takes place for Zachary schools.
‘Prayer rally’ held in front of Zachary High 2 weeks after student stabbed