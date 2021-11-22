Troopers release image of car possibly involved in hit & run crash that killed motorcyclist

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are trying to find the car and driver involved in a hit and run crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist on Saturday, Nov. 20.

Tpr. William Huggins with LSP Troop A said Cameron Thibodeaux, 31, of Pierre Part, died in the crash. He added it happened on LA 1 near Fontana Road in Donaldsonville around 5 p.m.

According to Huggins, the investigation so far shows Thibodeaux was headed south on LA 1 on a 2009 Yamaha YZF-R6 when an unidentified vehicle made a left turn out of a private driveway onto LA 1. Huggins stated the vehicle turned right in front of the motorcycle, sending it off the road and into an embankment. He added the suspect stopped for a moment and then drove off.

Investigators reported Thibodeaux was wearing a DOT-approved helmet but suffered serious injuries in the crash. They said he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Troopers believe the vehicle involved in the crash could be a four-door green car with a possible primer-type paint on the hood and trunk.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact LSP Troop A at 225-754-8500.

