Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Tiffany & Co. selling its most expensive piece ever

Tiffany Co. is rolling out their new Empire Diamond piece that is marked as its most expensive...
Tiffany Co. is rolling out their new Empire Diamond piece that is marked as its most expensive ever made.(Tiffany & Co)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It could be all yours for around $20 million!

Tiffany & Co. Just unveiled its most-expensive piece of jewelry ever.

“The World’s Fair Necklace,” was revealed in Dubai on Sunday.

It features 180 carats of diamonds set in platinum and the centerpiece is an 80-carat oval, flawless, d-color “Empire Diamond.”

The Empire Diamond was ethically sourced in Botswana, cut and polished in Israel and set in Tiffany’s workshop in New York City.

The luxury retailer has not yet put a price on the necklace, but industry experts estimate the value of the piece to be between $20 million and $30 million.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Two people are dead after a shooting at an apartment complex on Longridge Avenue on Oct. 24,...
2 dead after shooting at apartment complex
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and injured another person...
1 dead, another injured in double shooting on Airline Hwy

Latest News

Fire Chief Daniel Folks said that responders are still on the scene as of 4:26 p.m., assessing...
Witness shares details on pedestrian struck in Downtown Hammond
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at district court on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Nantucket, Mass., to...
Kevin Spacey ordered to pay $31M for ‘House of Cards’ losses
First lady Jill Biden waves to people watching as she looks over the official White House...
Bidens open holidays with Christmas tree and ‘friendsgiving’
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is ejected after fouling Detroit Pistons center Isaiah...
LeBron suspended 1 game, Stewart 2 games for altercation
Defendant Greg McMichael listens to an attorney during his trial at the Glynn County Courthouse...
Attorneys make final case to jurors in Ahmaud Arbery’s death