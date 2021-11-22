Southern falls to Nebraska, 82-59

LINCOLN, Neb. (WAFB) - Southern had trouble scoring in an 82-59 defeat to Nebraska.

The Jags (1-4) will be back home for Bayou Classic week after spending a couple of weeks away from the F.G. Clark.

Sean Woods and his guys wrapped up their road stretch in Lincoln, Neb. against the Big Ten’s Cornhuskers, which entered the game just 2-2 with losses to Western Illinois and Creighton.

Nebraska led this one from wire to wire, scoring most of its points in the paint, where it dominated the Jags, 46-20, and without it, the Jags would have had a 39-36 advantage.

The Huskers also had a decided advantage in dunks and points off turnovers were 23-6.

Brion Whitley made 4-of-11 three-pointers and topped Southern scorers with 17 points. J’Quan Ewing was the only other Jaguar in double figures with 10.

As a team, Southern shot just 34 percent compared to 53 percent for the home team.

The Jags will have their home opener on Tuesday, Nov. 23, against Ecclesia College. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

