HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Southeastern Lions learned Sunday, Nov. 21, that they did enough to earn a spot in the FCS Playoffs.

Southeastern (8-3) will host Florida A&M (9-2) on Saturday, Nov. 27.

This is the fourth time the Lions have made the playoffs.

