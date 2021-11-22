Responders on scene after pedestrian struck in Downtown Hammond, fire chief says

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - There has been an accident involving one or more pedestrians struck in Downtown Hammond in the area of West Thomas Street this evening, first responders say.

Officials say the incident happened near the P.J.’s Coffee location on West Thomas Street.

Fire Chief Daniel Folks said that responders are still on the scene as of 4:26 p.m., assessing the situation and checking for injuries.

Hammond Fire and Acadian Ambulance are administering aid on the scene currently.

One person was pinned in between two vehicles when the crash happened but there are no reported fatalities at this time, Folks said.

This is a developing story.

