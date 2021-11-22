Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Responders on scene after pedestrian struck in Downtown Hammond, fire chief says

Fire Chief Daniel Folks said that responders are still on the scene as of 4:26 p.m., assessing...
Fire Chief Daniel Folks said that responders are still on the scene as of 4:26 p.m., assessing the situation and checking for injuries.(Google Maps)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - There has been an accident involving one or more pedestrians struck in Downtown Hammond in the area of West Thomas Street this evening, first responders say.

Officials say the incident happened near the P.J.’s Coffee location on West Thomas Street.

Fire Chief Daniel Folks said that responders are still on the scene as of 4:26 p.m., assessing the situation and checking for injuries.

Hammond Fire and Acadian Ambulance are administering aid on the scene currently.

One person was pinned in between two vehicles when the crash happened but there are no reported fatalities at this time, Folks said.

This is a developing story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Two people are dead after a shooting at an apartment complex on Longridge Avenue on Oct. 24,...
2 dead after shooting at apartment complex
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and injured another person...
1 dead, another injured in double shooting on Airline Hwy

Latest News

Pinpoint forecast for Monday, Nov. 22.
Clearing, breezy, and cooler in the wake of a cold front
Mississippi River Bridge
I-10 East open at Port Allen
I-10 East Closed
I-10 East Closed at Port Allen
Damarion Simmons, Devantae Payne, Errol Gillett
3 teens escape from Bridge City juvenile detention center