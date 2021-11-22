Ask the Expert
REPORT: LSU All-American corner Eli Ricks to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Elias Ricks during the first half of a game between LSU and South Carolina at Tiger Stadium in...
Elias Ricks during the first half of a game between LSU and South Carolina at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.(Photo by: Kourtney Carroll / LSU Athletics)(Kourtney Carroll | Kourtney Carroll)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU All-American cornerback Eli Ricks has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal according to Sam Spiegelman with Rivals.

The former five-star corner played his senior year at IMG Academy after transferring from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. Ricks was sidelined with a season ending injury to his shoulder which he hurt against Kentucky.

His family decided to have an operation on it to get it fixed, Coach O stated. It’s a nagging injury that kept on coming back. Ricks played in six games and registered 11 tackles, two passes defended and an interception.

During his freshman season, Ricks accounted for 20 total tackles, 0.5 tackles-for-loss, and four interceptions, two returned for a touchdown.

