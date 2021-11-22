Red Bags are back! Help put food on tables this holiday season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the season of giving and you have the opportunity to do so starting Monday, November 22 through the Red Bags Holiday Food Drive.

You can join Baton Rouge Coca-Cola, Associated Grocers and WAFB and help the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank feed a family in need this holiday season.

Red, pre-packed, Coca-Cola bags are filled with non-perishable holiday food items that can be purchased for $10 at participating Associated Grocers.

The bags will be picked up from the stores by volunteers from the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and distributed throughout our area in an effort to fight hunger in our community.

For participating locations click here.

