Red Bags are back! Help put food on tables this holiday season

The Coca Cola Red Bag Drive is back!
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the season of giving and you have the opportunity to do so starting Monday, November 22 through the Red Bags Holiday Food Drive.

You can join Baton Rouge Coca-Cola, Associated Grocers and WAFB and help the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank feed a family in need this holiday season.

Red, pre-packed, Coca-Cola bags are filled with non-perishable holiday food items that can be purchased for $10 at participating Associated Grocers.

The bags will be picked up from the stores by volunteers from the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and distributed throughout our area in an effort to fight hunger in our community.

For participating locations click here.

DCFS: 612 adoptions from foster care
Pinpoint forecast for Monday, Nov. 22.
Clearing, breezy, and cooler in the wake of a cold front
Red Bags holiday food drive starts today
48th Annual Bayou Classic kicks off on Monday