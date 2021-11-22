Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Lunch with Coach O: No. 16 Texas A&M at LSU

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will be holding his weekly news conference at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22 recapping the Tigers 27-14 win over Louisiana-Monroe and previewing their final regular season game against No. 16 Texas A&M.

The Tigers (5-6, 2-5 SEC) will host No. 16 Texas A&M (8-3, 4-3 SEC) with hopes of becoming bowl eligible for the season. It will also be the last game at LSU for Coach Orgeron.

LSU is coming off an ugly win against the Warhawks in which the Tigers struggled to get any kind of rhythm going. Offensively the Tigers struggled in the red zone as they had four trips and resulting in only 10 points.

The Aggies are coming off a dominant 52-3 win over Prairie View A&M, Texas A&M totaled 447 yards of offense with 279 yards coming on the ground. The Aggies are going to face the Nation’s leader in total tackles in linebacker Damone Clark with 125, he ranks No. 4 in solo tackles with 71.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Two people are dead after a shooting at an apartment complex on Longridge Avenue on Oct. 24,...
2 dead after shooting at apartment complex
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and injured another person...
1 dead, another injured in double shooting on Airline Hwy

Latest News

Southeastern head coach Frank Scelfo
Southeastern earns bid in FCS Playoffs
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates with teammate Adam Thielen...
Justin Jefferson celebrates ‘monster’ game against Packers
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) hands off to running back Joe Mixon (28) during...
Bengals beat Raiders with big fourth quarter
Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Monday
Dan Mullen out as Florida football head coach