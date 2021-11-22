LSU’s Damone Clark named Butkus Award finalist

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The nation’s current leading tackler, LSU linebacker Damone Clark has been named a finalist for the Dick Butkus Award. The Butkus Award is giving to the nation’s top college linebacker.

In 2018, former LSU Tiger Devin White became the first player in school history to win the Butkus Award after posting 123 total tackles including 62 solo tackles, 12 tackles-for-loss, three sacks and three forced fumbles.

So far this season, Clark has totaled 125 tackles, 71 solo tackles which ranks No. 4 in the nation, 9.5 tackles-for-loss, three sacks and two forced fumbles. Clark has been one of the lone bright spots in a down year for the Tigers.

Clark is joined by Darrian Beavers from Cincinnati Leo Chenal from Wisconsin, Nakobe Dean from Georgia, Devin Lloyd from Utah, and Chad Muma from Wyoming as finalist for the award.

