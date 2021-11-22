Ask the Expert
Iberville councilman gives out 50 turkeys to needy families in community

Iberville Parish Councilman Timothy Vallet
Iberville Parish Councilman Timothy Vallet(Timothy Vallet)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GROSSE TETE, La. (WAFB) - Iberville Parish Councilman Timothy Vallet (District 11) spent his weekend giving back to the community.

Vallet handed out 50 Thanksgiving turkeys to families in need.

Some turkeys were given to churches and others were given directly to individuals.

He said he started doing this 15 years ago when he joined the Knights of Columbus.

“We had a food pantry and would give out baskets at holidays,” said Vallet. “We turned our pantry over to our church a few years later. But I couldn’t forget the looks of some our local community when we delivered the baskets, some even in tears from having nothing for Thanksgiving dinner until we showed up. So, every year, I deliver turkeys to our community. And they continue to be very appreciative for whatever they get. The smiles and thank yous are overwhelming.”

