FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - A man that has been on the run from the FBI has been captured in Alabama after assuming a new identity as a pastor.

Larry Albert Flake, 74, was arrested in Birmingham on November 19 by FBI agents. Flake was convicted of Sexual Misconduct with a Minor in Indiana on August 30, 2001. After he failed to appear for the trial, he was sought after by federal agents.

According to the FBI, Flake had been living under the name Larry White and was a pastor at a church near Huguley Road in Birmingham. He was also known as Reverend White to people in the area.

Agents received a lead from an unnamed source and that led to Flake’s arrest. They say without that lead, Flake would not have been found.

Flake will face extradition to be returned to Indiana, according to the FBI.

