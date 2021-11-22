Clearing, breezy, and cooler in the wake of a cold front

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A burst of overnight rain ahead of a cold front has quickly shifted to our south, but it will take just a little longer for the clouds to exit. Areas from metro Baton Rouge northward should see clearing by or before lunchtime, with breezy and cooler weather arriving behind the front. Today’s highs will top out in the upper 60s, with northerly winds running 10-15 mph into the afternoon.

Future radar for Monday, Nov. 22. (WAFB)

We’ll wake up to a cold start on Tuesday as lows reach the upper 30s near and north of the interstates, and it remains cool into the afternoon as highs only reach the mid 60s. But bright sunshine should make for a rather nice Tuesday. Wednesday will see another chilly start, with lows in the low 40s, but temperatures quickly rebound into the low 70s under partly cloudy skies.

10 day forecast as of Monday, Nov. 22. (WAFB)

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving, our next cold front will be on the way. The day starts out dry and likely stays dry through at least mid-afternoon, with a morning start in the low 50s and highs in the mid 70s. But scattered rains will arrive late in the day, primarily after dark, with rain chances posted at 40%. No severe weather is expected and rain amounts should be modest.

Forecast for Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25. (WAFB)

In the wake of the Thanksgiving front, Black Friday shoppers should plan on a rather cool day. Morning temps in the mid to upper 40s won’t warm up much as highs only reach the low 60s under a mix of sun and clouds.

The weekend starts out dry, but a chance of rain may return by Sunday. The good news is that both Friday and Saturday should stay dry for those making the trip down to New Orleans for the Bayou Classic.

Weather forecast for Friday, Nov. 26 through Sunday, Nov. 28. (WAFB)

Weather forecast for LSU's football game on Saturday, Nov. 27. (WAFB)

It also stays dry for LSU’s final game of the season in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night.

