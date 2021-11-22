Ask the Expert
BR gas prices falling slightly head of Thanksgiving

Gas pumps
Gas pumps(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to a survey by GasBuddy daily survey of 361 stations in Baton Rouge gas prices have fallen slightly head of Thanksgiving.

Gas prices have fallen 3.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.04 per gallon as of Monday, Nov. 22. Compared to a month ago prices are 7.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.30 per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Baton Rouge is priced at $2.72 per gallon, while the most expensive is $3.29 per gallon, a difference of .57 cents per gallon. T

he lowest price in the state today is $2.75 per gallon while the highest is $3.53 per gallon, a difference of .78 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.39 per gallon today. The national average is up 2.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.30 per gallon higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy data is accessible at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.

