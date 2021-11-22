Ask the Expert
48th Annual Bayou Classic kicks off on Monday

Southern Football
(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The 48th Annual Bayou Classic kicks off on Monday, Nov. 22 with their press conference scheduled for 10 a.m. previewing the historic rivalry between the Southern Jaguars and Grambling State Tigers.

The Bayou Classic returns to New Orleans after spending last season’s in Shreveport, Louisiana due to COVID-19. Governmental leaders, tourism leaders, Bayou Classic organizers and representative from both Southern University and Grambling State University will provide updates on this year’s Bayou Classic scheduled for November 26-27.

The Jaguars are looking to extend their winning streak to four games, Southern has combined for 117 points in the three wins while the Tigers have scored 63 points.

Both Southern (4-6, 3-4 SWAC) and Grambling State (3-7, 2-5 SWAC) are having down years heading into Saturday’s game.

Tickets for the game can be purchased here and tickets for Battle of the Bands can be purchased here. Battle of the Bands is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

