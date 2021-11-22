Ask the Expert
48th Annual Bayou Classic kicks off on Monday; game expected to feature first coach to player electronic communication

Southern Football
48th Annual Bayou Classic.(Kevin Batiste/WAFB-TV)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The 48th Annual Bayou Classic kicked off on Monday, Nov. 22 with their press conference scheduled previewing the historic rivalry between the Southern Jaguars and Grambling State Tigers.

The Bayou Classic returns to New Orleans after spending last season in Shreveport, Louisiana due to COVID-19. Governmental leaders, tourism leaders, Bayou Classic organizers and representative from both Southern University and Grambling State University will provide updates on this year’s Bayou Classic scheduled for November 26-27.

The Bayou Classic will also be the first game to feature in-game coach to player electronic communication. The NCAA Football Rules Committee approved the waiver for the game this Saturday.

This technology waiver will carry the following requirements:

  • The coach-to-player communications must be switched off by a neutral party designated by game management when the play clock goes below 15 seconds and must stay off through the end of all live ball action.
  • If there is a total failure of either team’s system, the shutoff switch will be used to stop all communications for both teams until the problem is resolved.
  • Each team will be allowed eight player units, four each for offense and defense. Each team can have only one player with a helmet receiver on the field at one time. During special team plays (free kicks and scrimmage kicks), only one player from each team may have a receiver on the field, and it can be designated from the offense or defense.
  • To denote that a player has a receiver, each team will be required to place an identifying sticker on the back of each helmet that contains a receiver. The sticker should be large enough to be clearly visible to officials. It will be the team’s responsibility to manage players and helmets to ensure that only one of their players on the field at a time is wearing a receiver.

The Jaguars are looking to extend their winning streak to four games, Southern has combined for 117 points in the three wins while the Tigers have scored 63 points.

Both Southern (4-6, 3-4 SWAC) and Grambling State (3-7, 2-5 SWAC) are having down years heading into Saturday’s game.

Tickets for the game can be purchased here and tickets for Battle of the Bands can be purchased here. Battle of the Bands is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m.

