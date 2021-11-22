35-year-old killed in shooting on Beaumont Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives are investigating the shooting death of a 35-year-old on Beaumont Drive.

According to officials, Lonnie Cashi, 35, was found deceased from multiple gunshot wounds around 2:14 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 22 in the 1900 block of Beaumont Dr.

The motive and suspects are unknown at this time.

Anyone having information relative to this shooting death is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867

