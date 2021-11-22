Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

35-year-old killed in shooting on Beaumont Drive

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives are investigating the shooting death of a 35-year-old on Beaumont Drive.

According to officials, Lonnie Cashi, 35, was found deceased from multiple gunshot wounds around 2:14 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 22 in the 1900 block of Beaumont Dr.

The motive and suspects are unknown at this time.

Anyone having information relative to this shooting death is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Two people are dead after a shooting at an apartment complex on Longridge Avenue on Oct. 24,...
2 dead after shooting at apartment complex
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges
Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and injured another person...
1 dead, another injured in double shooting on Airline Hwy

Latest News

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
Lunch with Coach O: No. 16 Texas A&M at LSU
LSU professory dies in bike crash
LSU professor dies in bike crash
It’s the season of giving and you have the opportunity to do so starting Monday, November 22...
Red Bags are back! Help put food on tables this holiday season
48th Annual Bayou Classic.
48th Annual Bayou Classic kicks off on Monday; game expected to feature first coach to player electronic communication