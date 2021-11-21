Warmer day ahead of tonight’s cold front

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’re starting off milder and muggier outside with some patchy dense fog. There aren’t any dense fog advisories in our viewing area, but visibility is reduced.

Today we’ll see increasing clouds, becoming mostly cloudy, but mainly dry throughout the day with highs warm again in the mid to upper 70s.

A cold front will move in from the west Sunday night, moving through our viewing area just after midnight, producing scattered showers and storms from Sunday night until just before dawn on Monday.

Rain should be over by the time most make their Monday morning commute.

We will be much cooler behind the front with highs on Monday and Tuesday only in the mid 60s. Monday will turn sunny by the afternoon, if not sooner, and sunshine will last through Tuesday as well. Monday night into Tuesday morning will be the coldest of the week, dropping to the mid to upper 30s.

Thanksgiving could be wet with a 40% chance, and a 30% chance on black Friday. Stay tuned.

