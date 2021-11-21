Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Warmer day ahead of tonight’s cold front

By Jared Silverman
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’re starting off milder and muggier outside with some patchy dense fog. There aren’t any dense fog advisories in our viewing area, but visibility is reduced.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, November 21
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, November 21(WAFB)

Today we’ll see increasing clouds, becoming mostly cloudy, but mainly dry throughout the day with highs warm again in the mid to upper 70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, November 21
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, November 21(WAFB)

A cold front will move in from the west Sunday night, moving through our viewing area just after midnight, producing scattered showers and storms from Sunday night until just before dawn on Monday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, November 21
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, November 21(WAFB)

Rain should be over by the time most make their Monday morning commute.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, November 21
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, November 21(WAFB)

We will be much cooler behind the front with highs on Monday and Tuesday only in the mid 60s. Monday will turn sunny by the afternoon, if not sooner, and sunshine will last through Tuesday as well. Monday night into Tuesday morning will be the coldest of the week, dropping to the mid to upper 30s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, November 21
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, November 21(WAFB)

Thanksgiving could be wet with a 40% chance, and a 30% chance on black Friday. Stay tuned.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, November 21
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, November 21(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Cox Communications appears to be experiencing technical difficulties.
Services returning to Cox Communications customers after reported outages
Two people are dead after a shooting at an apartment complex on Longridge Avenue on Oct. 24,...
2 dead after shooting at apartment complex
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges

Latest News

9News Alert at 4 weather: Nov. 19, 2021
9News Alert at 4 weather- Nov. 19, 2021
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Nov. 19, 2021
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Noon Nov. 19, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 20
Cold start, then weekend warming trend
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, Nov. 20 - 6 p.m.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, Nov. 20 - 6 p.m.