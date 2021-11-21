Vehicle traveling wrong way on I-10 causes crash
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A vehicle traveling the wrong way on I-10 eastbound near mile maker 173 causes a head-on crash.
According to officials, one vehicle was traveling the wrong way on I-10 which resulted in a head-on crash.
Emergency officials say one vehicle was traveling in the wrong direction when it struck another vehicle.
According to officials, the crash is causing delays.
This is a developing scene more information will be provided once it becomes available.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.