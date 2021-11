BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities responded to a shooting in the 2600 block Toulon Drive that left one person dead.

According to officials when they arrived at the scene they found one person dead suffering from a gunshot wound.

This story is developing, once new information comes in the story will be updated.

