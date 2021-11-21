Local non-profits starting giving back to the capital region just in time for the holiday season.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As the holiday season rolls around, there’s never a bad time to give back.

“People in need as you can see, people in need, look at the line. At one time, when I first pulled up I wanted to turn around, but I said I am out here, I am just going to wait,” says Richard Johnson.

Folks like Johnson are waiting outside Bethany Church to get canned goods and a turkey just in time for Thanksgiving. For Johnson, it means a lot, “I had a massive heart attack and so in the last few months I hadn’t been working.”

Johnson is like many others who need a helping hand to put something on the table. On Saturday, Bethany Church fed more than 250 people, they partnered with the Foodbank to give families in need a little more.

“It touches my heart that every time I see people just you know providing for their families, doing the best they can, and that we get to just be a little piece of that here in the community. It just blesses us,” says Jennifer Zachary who is the group minister at Bethany Church.

Others are getting into the Christmas spirit a little early. Families Helping Families of Greater Baton Rouge put on their first winter festival, collecting toys and winter clothing. As well as giving families with special needs a chance to celebrate the holiday season.

“We are doing this even to bring attention to the people that we are here to serve, and that’s a part of our community. It’s about inclusion of everyone. So, we have the blow ups, inflatables out here, the holiday spirit and season,” explains Marilyn Thornton who is the Executive Director of Families Helping Families of Greater Baton Rouge.

Families decorated Christmas ornaments and cookies. The Henley family and their 12-year-old son, Joshua, appreciate the support.

“I am very thankful, we are relatively new to Baton Rouge. We moved her about two and a half years go. Anytime, you have a child with special needs, it’s important that you are able to find the resources that you need for that child, and Families Helping Families of Greater Baton Rouge has been that,” says Kim Henley.

For families like the Johnsons and the Henleys, the small acts of kindness make a big difference.

