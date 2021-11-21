Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Jackson to join Kenosha march to protest Rittenhouse verdict

FILE - The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks during a news conference after the verdict was read in the...
FILE - The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks during a news conference after the verdict was read in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Minneapolis, in the death of George Floyd.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson is scheduled to join his Rainbow PUSH Coalition and other groups on a march in Kenosha on Sunday afternoon to demand criminal justice reform following the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse.

The march is set to trace the route Rittenhouse took the night in August last year when he shot and killed two people and wounded a third during protests over police brutality in the southeastern Wisconsin city, according to a news release.

The march comes two days after a jury cleared Rittenhouse of all charges. On Saturday, hundreds of people across the country protested his acquittal.

Among other things, the protesters will demand that the Department of Justice investigate the case for further prosecution, including possible aiding and abetting charges against Rittenhouse’s mother, the Rainbow PUSH Coalition said in a statement.

Rittenhouse, a white 17-year-old, traveled to Kenosha from his home in Antioch, Illinois, armed with an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle during a protest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man. His acquittal has led to new debates over racial justice, vigilantism and policing in America.

Derrick Johnson, NAACP president and CEO, said Sunday that the verdict was hard for African Americans to reconcile.

“Here you have a 17-year-old who illegally purchased a gun, traveled across state lines to protect property that was not his, for owners who did not invite him, and he put himself in harm’s way based on the rhetoric that he’s seen on social media platforms,” Johnson told CBS’ “Face the Nation.” He called it “a warning shot that vigilante justice is allowed in this country or in particular communities.”

Rittenhouse’s lawyers described him as a scared teenager who shot to save his life. They put Rittenhouse on the stand to try and emphasize that point.

“I didn’t intend to kill them,” Rittenhouse testified. “I intended to stop the people who were attacking me.”

The march in Kenosha is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at the Civic Center Park.

___

Find AP’s full coverage on the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse at: https://apnews.com/hub/kyle-rittenhouse

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Cox Communications appears to be experiencing technical difficulties.
Services returning to Cox Communications customers after reported outages
Two people are dead after a shooting at an apartment complex on Longridge Avenue on Oct. 24,...
2 dead after shooting at apartment complex
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges

Latest News

DCFS: 612 adoptions from foster care
DCFS: 612 adoptions from foster care
Joseph Adams, suspected in the stabbing murder of his father in New York, was apprehended in...
Gretna Police traffic stop nabs suspect in New York stabbing murder
FILE - Peng Shuai of China wipes her face during the women's singles match against Samantha...
IOC says Peng Shuai has told Olympic officials she is safe
Police say three people were arrested while the majority got away after the large-scale theft.
About 80 thieves ransack department store near San Francisco