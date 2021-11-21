Ask the Expert
GAME NOTES: Louisiana-Monroe at LSU

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (4-6, 2-5 SEC) will host Louisiana-Monroe (4-6, 2-5 SBC) on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. in Tiger Stadium for the last non-conference home game of the regular season.

The Tigers will start quarterback Max Johnson, as freshman Garrett Nussmeier has taken his redshirt and will not play the final two games of the regular season. Freshman Matt O’Dowd will serve as the backup for Johnson, O’Dowd is from Plantation, Florida.

Head coach Ed Oregron stated on Thursday, Nov. 18 that the offensive line should be intact and freshman safety Sage Ryan will return.

LSU is coming off an overtime loss to Arkansas and will look to become bowl eligible with two games remaining on the season. The Warhawks are coming off a 27-24 loss to Arkansas State.

The Tigers last played the Warhawks in 2014 with LSU coming away with a 31-0 victory in Tiger Stadium.

