Elderly bicyclist dies after getting hit by SUV near LSU Lakes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Homicide detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a crash that left an elderly man dead on Saturday, Nov. 20.

BRPD reported Norimoto Murai, 77, was riding his bicycle on Stanford Avenue near the LSU Lakes when he was hit by a 2017 Hyundai Tuscon just before 11 a.m.

Investigators said Murai was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

No charges have been filed.

The investigation is ongoing.

