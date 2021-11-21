Ask the Expert
Community holds retirement send-off for beloved postman

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 29-year career is coming to an end... and Gerald woods is going out with a bang.

“We’ve always been a bit of a fan club of Gerald because he’s just so fantastic,” Thomas Anderson, a neighbor in Plantation Trace said.

Neighbors pulled out all the stops for their beloved mailman on his last route through their subdivision.

Signs, balloons, and families greeted the man who was more than just a mail carrier.

“When you travel, we have his phone number even so in case we had an emergency we could call him and say ‘oh we’re not getting back in time and he’s just amazing,” Anderson said.

Neighbors and woods always have each other’s backs.

“If I needed anything while I was on this route in this subdivision, I could go to anybody’s house and get it,” Woods said.

The relationship is like a family between woods and the neighborhood he delivered mail to for 13 years.

“They’re like family, I appreciate them, every last person out here, I appreciate them,” Woods said.

