Arrest made in deadly shooting on Toulon Drive

Erron Joseph
Erron Joseph(EBRSO)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on Toulon Drive, according to a spokesman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies have confirmed Erron Joseph was taken into custody.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 2600 block Toulon Drive Saturday, Nov. 20 just before 8:30 p.m.

Jason Rosilez was found dead inside of his apartment, EBRSO deputies report.

Arrest records and crime scene evidence show after an argument outside of an apartment complex, Joseph allegedly armed himself with a rifle and entered the victim’s apartment without permission, deputies say.

Once inside, Joseph allegedly began shooting at Roilez.

Three juvenile victims were inside of the apartment complex during the incident, according to EBRSO.

Joseph is facing several charges including first degree murder and three counts of attempted first degree murder, officials say.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

