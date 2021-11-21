Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

3 teens escape from Bridge City juvenile detention center

Three adjudicated teens escaped early Sunday (Nov. 21) from the Bridge City Center for Youth,...
Three adjudicated teens escaped early Sunday (Nov. 21) from the Bridge City Center for Youth, according to three law enforcement sources.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Ken Daley and Natasha Robin
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGE CITY, La. (WVUE) - Three incarcerated teens escaped early Sunday from the Bridge City Center for Youth detention facility, the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice confirmed an hour after the breakout first was reported by WVUE-Fox 8.

The escapees -- aged 18, 16 and 14 -- scaled the detention center’s perimeter fence to escape the facility sometime between 2-3 a.m. All three still were at large at least 12 hours later, according to a spokesperson for the OJJ, which manages the troubled Bridge City facility.

The detention facility was placed on lockdown after the escape, and the Louisiana State Police and Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office were asked to lead the effort to recapture the teens, spokesperson Beth Touchet-Morgan said in a statement.

The 18-year-old escapee is believed to be from the St. Roch neighborhood of New Orleans, and was in the detention center after being adjudicated delinquent for multiple incidents of armed robbery and vehicle theft.

The 16-year-old escapee is from Pointe Coupee Parish, and the 14-year-old escapee is from St. Bernard Parish, the OJJ said. The facility from which they escaped is at 3225 River Road in Bridge City.

Touchet-Morgan said no staff or other detainees were injured in the incident and that the campus was considered “secure” Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the escapees’ whereabouts is asked contact the Bridge City Center for Youth at (504) 436-4253, the Louisiana State Police or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Cox Communications appears to be experiencing technical difficulties.
Services returning to Cox Communications customers after reported outages
Two people are dead after a shooting at an apartment complex on Longridge Avenue on Oct. 24,...
2 dead after shooting at apartment complex
WAFB-TV will broadcast Friday, Nov. 5's episode of the CBS soap opera “Young and The Restless”...
Friday’s preempted episode of ‘The Young and the Restless’ to air early Saturday morning
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Avocado Drive near...
Teenage girl killed in crossfire, 2 others injured in shooting; victim’s brother to face charges

Latest News

DCFS: 612 adoptions from foster care
DCFS: 612 adoptions from foster care
Trevor Siemian threw his first two interception of 2021 against the Eagles. (Source: Michael...
Eagles extend the Saints losing streak to 3 games
Baton Rouge Police Department
Police identify man killed in Charcoal Lounge parking lot shooting; 4 others injured
In a letter, Joe Maldonado says he is still waiting on other results and doesn't want anyone's...
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic moved to North Carolina facility