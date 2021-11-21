3 teens escape from Bridge City juvenile detention center

BRIDGE CITY, La. (WVUE) - Three incarcerated teens escaped early Sunday from the Bridge City Center for Youth detention facility, the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice confirmed an hour after the breakout first was reported by WVUE-Fox 8.

The escapees -- aged 18, 16 and 14 -- scaled the detention center’s perimeter fence to escape the facility sometime between 2-3 a.m. All three still were at large at least 12 hours later, according to a spokesperson for the OJJ, which manages the troubled Bridge City facility.

The detention facility was placed on lockdown after the escape, and the Louisiana State Police and Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office were asked to lead the effort to recapture the teens, spokesperson Beth Touchet-Morgan said in a statement.

The 18-year-old escapee is believed to be from the St. Roch neighborhood of New Orleans, and was in the detention center after being adjudicated delinquent for multiple incidents of armed robbery and vehicle theft.

The 16-year-old escapee is from Pointe Coupee Parish, and the 14-year-old escapee is from St. Bernard Parish, the OJJ said. The facility from which they escaped is at 3225 River Road in Bridge City.

Touchet-Morgan said no staff or other detainees were injured in the incident and that the campus was considered “secure” Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the escapees’ whereabouts is asked contact the Bridge City Center for Youth at (504) 436-4253, the Louisiana State Police or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

