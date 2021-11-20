LSU, OLOL to offer free COVID-19 vaccines for kids, boosters for adults at PMAC Saturday
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU and Our Lady of the Lake are teaming up to offer free COVID-19 vaccines for children and booster shots for adults Saturday, Nov. 20.
According to LSU Athletics, the event will take place from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. outside of the Maravich Assembly Center.
Anyone over the age of 18 can now receive the COVID-19 booster shot, while children over the age of 5 are eligible for vaccination. Those needing first or second doses of the vaccine are also welcomed to participate.
LSU hosts ULM tonight at 8 p.m. in Tiger Stadium.
