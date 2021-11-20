Ask the Expert
Cold start, then weekend warming trend

By Jared Silverman
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 6:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Chilly start this morning but due to very dry conditions, we’ll warm up considerably on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 70s, with Sunday’s highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday will definitely be the nicer weather day of the two with sunny skies.

On Sunday, in advance of our next low pressure system, we’ll see increasing clouds and a chance of a few showers late Sunday afternoon. The better chance of precip will be Sunday night into early Monday morning, as another cold front moves through.

This will drop temperatures once again Monday night into Tuesday, with some areas dropping back down to the 30s for lows.

Due to several cold fronts in the ten-day, we’ll have rollercoaster temperatures the next week. Thanksgiving Thursday looks like we could see a few showers, highs in the 70s, but that could certainly change between now and then. Stay tuned.

